Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.470-0.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.70 million-$183.48 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.49 million.Endava also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.700-1.724 EPS.

NYSE DAVA traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $102.58. The company had a trading volume of 118,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,791. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.33 and its 200 day moving average is $81.05. Endava has a 52-week low of $43.52 and a 52-week high of $105.45.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $33.72. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.21 million. Endava had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Endava will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Endava from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Endava has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.00.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.