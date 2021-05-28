Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Endeavor Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

EDR has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of 33.83.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

NYSE EDR opened at 28.50 on Monday. Endeavor Group has a 52 week low of 23.25 and a 52 week high of 33.20.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.