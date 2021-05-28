Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Endeavor Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

EDR has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of 33.83.

NYSE EDR opened at 28.50 on Monday. Endeavor Group has a 52 week low of 23.25 and a 52 week high of 33.20.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

