Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of 33.83.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Shares of EDR stock opened at 28.50 on Monday. Endeavor Group has a twelve month low of 23.25 and a twelve month high of 33.20.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.