Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.300-3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.88 billion-$2.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Energizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Energizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Energizer presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.80.

Shares of ENR stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.91. 392,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,099. Energizer has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $53.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 170.04 and a beta of 1.23.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. Energizer had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The firm had revenue of $685.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

In other Energizer news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $125,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,702.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $105,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,399.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

