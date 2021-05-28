EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Bought by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.11% of EnerSys worth $4,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EnerSys by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,025,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,332,000 after purchasing an additional 252,026 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in EnerSys by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,730,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,698,000 after purchasing an additional 144,902 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in EnerSys by 8.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 662,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,195,000 after purchasing an additional 52,353 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at $44,634,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in EnerSys by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 427,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Northcoast Research began coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

ENS traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $94.20. 1,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,602. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $104.47. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.20.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 4.81%. Equities analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.59%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

