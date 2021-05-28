Enigma (ENG) Market Cap Hits $1.57 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One Enigma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Enigma has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and $3.08 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.19 or 0.00510418 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004485 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00024268 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $514.10 or 0.01416960 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000108 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Enigma Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 coins. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

