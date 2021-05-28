Enjin Coin Price Tops $1.45 on Exchanges (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded down 15.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 28th. Enjin Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.21 billion and $312.56 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Enjin Coin has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. One Enjin Coin coin can now be purchased for about $1.45 or 0.00004004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00082192 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00019354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.40 or 0.00918909 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,427.43 or 0.09446608 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00091548 BTC.

About Enjin Coin

ENJ is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 834,331,121 coins. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Enjin Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

