Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,495 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF were worth $6,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 267,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,980,000 after purchasing an additional 52,910 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 46.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,884,000. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Value Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Value Factor ETF stock opened at $47.88 on Friday. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $48.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.