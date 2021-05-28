Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 226.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210,293 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $7,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICLN. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3,933.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.14. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

