Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,687 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,674 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $6,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 8.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after acquiring an additional 71,313 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth $1,133,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $388,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total value of $1,364,986.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,141 shares in the company, valued at $7,872,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,407 shares of company stock worth $2,190,386. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXP. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.33.

EXP opened at $148.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.40 and a 52 week high of $153.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.08.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.37 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

