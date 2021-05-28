Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,616 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $6,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter worth $1,654,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 1,967.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 272,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,186,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in WestRock in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WRK. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

NYSE WRK opened at $58.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.33. WestRock has a one year low of $25.44 and a one year high of $62.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

In other WestRock news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

