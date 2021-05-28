Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 98.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,150,626 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Envestnet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Envestnet by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Envestnet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist cut their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

ENV stock opened at $71.35 on Friday. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $92.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.36 and its 200 day moving average is $76.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.85 and a beta of 1.30.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

