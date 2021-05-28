EOS (EOS) Price Tops $6.37 on Top Exchanges

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 28th. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded down 1% against the US dollar. EOS has a market cap of $6.08 billion and $5.48 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.37 or 0.00017183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005726 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000152 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000761 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,029,931,334 coins and its circulating supply is 953,764,256 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOS’s official website is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

Buying and Selling EOS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

