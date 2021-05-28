Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of EPWN stock opened at GBX 107.50 ($1.40) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.66, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 103.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 93.10. Epwin Group has a 12 month low of GBX 63.38 ($0.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 110.08 ($1.44). The company has a market capitalization of £155.75 million and a PE ratio of 59.72.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

