EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Position Cut by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,525 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQT. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its stake in shares of EQT by 1,699.7% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,047,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,489,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EQT by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $314,106,000 after buying an additional 3,209,436 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in EQT by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,729,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,821,000 after buying an additional 3,093,391 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of EQT by 4,682.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,320,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,499,000 after buying an additional 2,272,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of EQT by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,781,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $403,948,000 after buying an additional 2,128,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on EQT. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $20.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. EQT Co. has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $23.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -6.29, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.27.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. Research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.