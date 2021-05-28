Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for PDC Energy, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the energy producer will earn $5.66 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.64. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.03 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price target on PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on PDC Energy from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.85.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $41.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $43.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 3.41.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.93 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 1,520.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000.

In related news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $617,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,506.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $182,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,373,355.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,704 shares of company stock worth $2,526,584. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

