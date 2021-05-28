Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream assets primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It manages natural gas transmission, storage and gathering systems, as well as high-and low-pressure gathering lines. Equitrans Midstream Corporation is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

ETRN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an underweight rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.03.

ETRN stock opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Equitrans Midstream has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $11.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.95.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.97 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 29.64%. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

