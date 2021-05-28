Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) PT Raised to $79.00 at Morgan Stanley

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

Shares of EQR opened at $76.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.67 and its 200-day moving average is $66.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $76.96.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $1,567,019.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,206 shares of company stock valued at $2,546,259 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,708,775,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Equity Residential by 13.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,939,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,356,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,890 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Equity Residential by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,723,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,491,000 after acquiring an additional 41,557 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in Equity Residential by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,101,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,463 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Equity Residential by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,069,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,777,000 after acquiring an additional 24,569 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

