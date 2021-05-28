ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 2,000.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ERYTECH Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ ERYP opened at $5.91 on Friday. ERYTECH Pharma has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.51.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

About ERYTECH Pharma

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. Its lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients.

