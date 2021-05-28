Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $100 million-$105 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.02 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Esports Entertainment Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Esports Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Esports Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

NASDAQ:GMBL traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.43. 8,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,524. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average is $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $232.71 million, a PE ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 0.92. Esports Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $24.48.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Esports Entertainment Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) by 422.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,845 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of Esports Entertainment Group worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.