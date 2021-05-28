Eurocommercial Properties (OTCMKTS:EUCMF) Downgraded to Neutral at Oddo Bhf

Eurocommercial Properties (OTCMKTS:EUCMF) was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eurocommercial Properties in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Eurocommercial Properties stock opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.38. Eurocommercial Properties has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

At the outset Eurocommercial invested in a variety of countries, including France where the Company made its first investment in 1992 with the acquisition of Les Atlantes shopping centre in Tours. In 1994 Eurocommercial purchased Curno in Bergamo, marking its first acquisition in Italy. Eurocommercial moved into the Swedish market in 2001.

