Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Raised to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI) from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EVRI. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Everi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everi from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.20.

NYSE EVRI opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.46 and a beta of 3.13. Everi has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $21.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.29.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 13,310.05%. Equities analysts expect that Everi will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $246,615.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,703.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,418 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,318. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Everi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Everi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Everi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Everi by 2,355.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Everi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

