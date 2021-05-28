EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Receives $42.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.14.

EVTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

In related news, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 24,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $963,826.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,812.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 23,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $854,634.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,209.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 163,934 shares of company stock worth $6,166,341. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 351.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EVTC opened at $43.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.92. EVERTEC has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $44.36.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 47.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.