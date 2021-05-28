Exane BNP Paribas Lowers Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) to Neutral

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KGFHY. DNB Markets started coverage on Kingfisher in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kingfisher from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kingfisher from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KGFHY opened at $10.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.49. Kingfisher has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $10.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.26.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

