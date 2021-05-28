Exchange Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 76.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,677 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 17,783.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 334,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 332,904 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4,635.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 307,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 301,341 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,264,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,227,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 325,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 118,813 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.54. 2,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,294. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.64.

