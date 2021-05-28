Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $486,000 Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CME. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 624.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.20.

NASDAQ:CME traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.64. 9,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,781. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $219.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.34 and a 200 day moving average of $194.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $78.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.45.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,699,378.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $1,279,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $7,780,605.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $8,021,500. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

