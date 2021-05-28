Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) Short Interest Down 58.3% in May

Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 58.3% from the April 29th total of 13,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Executive Network Partnering in the fourth quarter valued at $509,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 5,900.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in Executive Network Partnering by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 836,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after buying an additional 501,606 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,415,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,756,000 after purchasing an additional 790,200 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ENPC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,740. Executive Network Partnering has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76.

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

