Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EXC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelon from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.78.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $44.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.07 and a 200-day moving average of $42.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Exelon has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $46.37.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.52%.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Exelon by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,724,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562,881 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Exelon by 7.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 50,547,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,873,000 after buying an additional 3,689,373 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Exelon by 14.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,185,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,601,000 after buying an additional 3,100,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Exelon by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,936,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,804,000 after buying an additional 1,906,815 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,997,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,879,000 after buying an additional 505,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

