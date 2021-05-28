Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stake Lowered by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,184 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 11,864 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPE. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,107,561 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,603,041,000 after buying an additional 2,839,689 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,210,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 317.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 491,164 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $84,539,000 after buying an additional 373,426 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Point Capital LP grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 382.1% in the 4th quarter. Emerson Point Capital LP now owns 207,866 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,521,000 after buying an additional 164,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 530.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 172,631 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $22,856,000 after buying an additional 145,230 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $174.11 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.75 and a 1-year high of $187.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.20.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.83) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $9,164,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,631 shares of company stock worth $20,648,503 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen upped their target price on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Expedia Group from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.83.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

