EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Short Interest Up 116.3% in May

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 116.3% from the April 29th total of 568,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYPT. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $9.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.03. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 11.44, a current ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 119.41% and a negative net margin of 129.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 million. On average, analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on EYPT. Cowen began coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

