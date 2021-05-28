EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 51.82% from the company’s current price.

EYPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.10.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EYPT opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $15.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average is $9.03. The company has a current ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 119.41% and a negative net margin of 129.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EYPT. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,888,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,345,000 after buying an additional 1,474,300 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,700,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $12,001,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3,163.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 673,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 652,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $4,572,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.