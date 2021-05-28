Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s 6th Largest Position

Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,672 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,507 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 3.3% of Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Facebook were worth $81,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Facebook by 1,791.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014,302 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Facebook by 357.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 34.8% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,948,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FB. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.92.

FB stock traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $329.84. 228,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,188,164. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $333.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $312.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,879,284 shares of company stock worth $565,801,844 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

