Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 79,676 Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,009,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 79,676 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF makes up about 1.9% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned 33.00% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $146,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,891,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,529,000 after buying an additional 1,106,939 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 343.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 28,429 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter worth $876,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter worth $766,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KIE traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.70. 17,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,084. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $25.94 and a 1 year high of $40.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.58.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

