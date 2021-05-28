Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) to post sales of $18.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $19.00 million. Falcon Minerals reported sales of $6.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 202.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full year sales of $73.00 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $87.00 million, with estimates ranging from $80.00 million to $94.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Falcon Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLMN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Falcon Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FLMN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.63. The stock had a trading volume of 816 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. Falcon Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $5.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.81. The firm has a market cap of $399.15 million, a P/E ratio of -231.50 and a beta of 1.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is 800.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLMN. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $158,037,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 568.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,594 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,487,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,658,000 after purchasing an additional 479,599 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in Falcon Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,370,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Falcon Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

