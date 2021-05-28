Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Falcon Minerals Corporation own and acquire oil-weighted minerals. The company owns mineral, royalty and over-riding royalty interests primarily in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County and Gonzales County Texas. Falcon Minerals Corporation, formerly named Osprey Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in San Diego, California. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Falcon Minerals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.33.

NASDAQ FLMN opened at $4.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average of $3.81. Falcon Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. Falcon Minerals had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is 800.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in Falcon Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $158,037,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Falcon Minerals by 15.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,487,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,658,000 after acquiring an additional 479,599 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Falcon Minerals by 568.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,594 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Falcon Minerals by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 72,936 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Falcon Minerals by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

