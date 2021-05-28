Farmers and Merchants Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FMFG) Shares Up 8.6%

Shares of Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMFG) shot up 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.50 and last traded at $22.00. 220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.92.

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FMFG)

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiary Farmers and Merchants Bank, provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses in Baltimore and Carroll counties in Maryland, and surrounding areas of northern Maryland. It offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, remote check deposits, and repurchase agreements.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers and Merchants Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.