Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank which operates as a locally owned and operated community bank serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 19 offices with locations in Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana they have offices located in DeKalb and Steuben counties. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is based in Archbold, Ohio. “

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,241. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.76. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $27.58. The company has a market cap of $246.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 7.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMAO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 293.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 81.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

