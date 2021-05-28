FDM Group (LON:FDM) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,024.50

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,024.50 ($13.39) and traded as low as GBX 982 ($12.83). FDM Group shares last traded at GBX 1,000 ($13.07), with a volume of 59,082 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FDM shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of FDM Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their target price on FDM Group from GBX 990 ($12.93) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,024.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,035.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from FDM Group’s previous dividend of $13.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. FDM Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.66%.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk, regulation, and compliance activities.

