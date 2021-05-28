Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,530 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.10% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $8,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 92,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,413,000 after acquiring an additional 50,200 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FRT shares. Truist increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.53.

NYSE:FRT opened at $112.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $118.50.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 15.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.81%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

