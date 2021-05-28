FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $336.00 to $351.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. FedEx traded as high as $319.82 and last traded at $318.68, with a volume of 60994 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $310.75.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.04.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other FedEx news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 13,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total value of $4,231,962.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,542,955.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869 in the last three months. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $523,326,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,702,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,609 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 980.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $360,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,097 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,629,323,000 after acquiring an additional 435,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 10,682.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $112,026,000 after acquiring an additional 398,131 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $83.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $296.43 and a 200 day moving average of $274.22.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.04 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Company Profile (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.