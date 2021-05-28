Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FERG. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

Shares of FERG stock opened at $136.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.34. Ferguson has a 1-year low of $116.70 and a 1-year high of $138.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 35.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

