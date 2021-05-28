Fibre Devices Ltd Ip Sells 3,382 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 3,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.05, for a total value of $710,389.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,960,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,078,651.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fibre Devices Ltd Ip also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total value of $2,513,250.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 9,943 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $1,989,097.15.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $206.36 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $149.51 and a 1 year high of $262.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $212.77 and its 200 day moving average is $219.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 8.54.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 19,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in IPG Photonics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.77.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

