Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) EVP Michael L. Gravelle Sells 86,463 Shares

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) EVP Michael L. Gravelle sold 86,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $4,049,926.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 330,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,503,009.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NYSE FNF opened at $46.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.34. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.29 and a twelve month high of $47.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.38.
Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.
About Fidelity National Financial
Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.
