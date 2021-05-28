Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) EVP Michael L. Gravelle Sells 86,463 Shares

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) EVP Michael L. Gravelle sold 86,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $4,049,926.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 330,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,503,009.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE FNF opened at $46.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.34. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.29 and a twelve month high of $47.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.38.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.97%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

