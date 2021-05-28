Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a growth of 614.8% from the April 29th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.95. 51,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,997. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average is $8.37. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $13.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $995,000. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 131,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 88,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575 shares during the last quarter.

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Advisory Research, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating diversified gas infrastructure, midstream oil infrastructure, propane, oil and gas production, coal and marine transportation sectors.

