Field & Main Bank Has $3.99 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Field & Main Bank raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,935 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.9% of Field & Main Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.09.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $249.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $252.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $180.38 and a 1-year high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

