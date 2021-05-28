Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Maritime Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $895,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on MELI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora cut shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,355.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,492.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,602.10. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $811.21 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,370.83 and a beta of 1.47.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.