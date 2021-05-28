Fifth Third Bancorp Has $709,000 Stock Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,526,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,396,000 after buying an additional 358,011 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,286,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,361,000 after purchasing an additional 649,644 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,603,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,306,000 after purchasing an additional 29,557 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,450,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,595,000 after purchasing an additional 32,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,726 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SITE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.89.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $170.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.74 and a 12 month high of $206.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.83.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.61. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.05, for a total value of $3,192,163.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,954,587.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $795,745.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,117.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,312 shares of company stock worth $8,339,331. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

