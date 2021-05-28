Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 90.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,436 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.46. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

