Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 6,054 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 1,934.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,054 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Chegg were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chegg alerts:

CHGG stock opened at $77.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.00, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.83. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.85 and a 52-week high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 7.71.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHGG. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chegg presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.22.

In other news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $2,770,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,127 shares in the company, valued at $23,745,678.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 51,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $4,643,175.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,438,333.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,983. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

See Also: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.