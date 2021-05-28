Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 666 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,271 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CFG. Argus upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stephens upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.93.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.11 and a 200-day moving average of $41.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 21.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

